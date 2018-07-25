Royal naming for new £7m hi-speed flagship 

Have your say

TRAVELLING to the Isle of Wight has just got a whole lot smoother and more comfortable with the arrival of a new hi-speed vessel.

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall officially named Red Funnel’s new flagship Red Jet 7 at a ceremony on Tuesday.

The Right Reverend Christopher Foster, Lord Bishop of Portsmouth, also blessed the ship at the event in Cowes.

Red Jet 7 was built in East Cowes by Wight Shipyard Co through a £7m investment by Red Funnel in its Southampton to West Cowes route. This follows the success of sister ship Red Jet 6.

Peter Morton, CEO of Wight Shipyard, said: ‘Red Jet 7 demonstrates that we can build technically advanced high-speed ferries that are among the best in the world.’

Fran Collins, Red Funnel’s CEO, said: ‘The arrival of Red Jet 7 continues to enhance our fleet and gives customers an unrivalled travel experience.’

Red Jet 7 can reach 39 knots (44.9 mph) and uses waterjets rather than propellers to aid manoeuvrability. It has 275 seats, four wheelchair spaces, USB charging points and free wi-fi, plus six LED TVs.