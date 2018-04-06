Safer flying system showcased in Hamburg

Have your say

A UNIQUE smart system designed for airline cabins will be showcased at the Hamburg Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX).

FliteTrak, which has an innovations hub at Daedalus Park at Lee-on-the-Solent, designed the software which can ‘smell’ harmful or dangerous elements.

SpriteAero is a remote monitoring technology that picks up elements including tobacco, smoke and alcohol.

The team will showcase its app, the first technology of its kind, at the event from April 10 to 12.

Andrew Barnett, FliteTrak joint managing director, said: ‘The product creates a safer and more enhanced passenger experience.

‘We are looking forward to showcasing SpriteAero at Hamburg.

‘It is the first working technology of its kind with the power to make flights safer and more comfortable for passengers while improving efficiency and security for operators and carriers.’

The system has been designed to monitor temperature and humidity.

Each unit transmits data wirelessly from individual rows of seats to attendants’ tablets or onboard systems during flights.

All data can be logged for analysis and the app can work alongside the firm’s sister project, ViatorAero.