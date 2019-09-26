Sainsbury's store in Portsmouth confirmed for closure next month

A SAINSBURY’S store in Portsmouth will be closing its doors for good next month, it has been confirmed.

The Sainsbury’s Local in London Road, North End, will cease trading on October 5.

Sainsburys in London Road, North End, will close next month. Picture: Google Maps

It comes as Sainsbury’s announced plans to close 15 supermarkets and 40 convenience stores across the country, as the firm looks to cut costs by £500m in the next five years.

A sign has been put up in the shop window, informing visitors of the news.

Sainsbury’s press office has been contacted for comment, as well as for information on other stores in the Portsmouth region.

The London Road site itself was previously an Odeon cinema, which closed in 2008 and was then occupied by OJ’s Discounts.

When Sainsbury’s announced it would be moving into London Road back in April 2012, councillors welcomed it as a major part of plans to redevelop North End.

But ward councillor for Nelson, Cllr Jason Fazackarley, believes the closure of Sainsbury’s won’t lead to a mass exodus of businesses in the area.

He said: ‘Life in the retail sector is tough, and there has been a lot of competition since the arrival of Lidl and Aldi.

‘The loss of any business is a setback to North End, and clearly we will want to plug the gap left by Sainsbury’s as quickly as possible.

‘But I don't think this will start a general decline – it’s terrible for the workforce but this certainly seems like an individual business case.'

