Sainsbury’s urgently recall product over fears it may contain nuts

Sainsbury’s are urgently recalling one of its own-brand seed snack products after discovering some of the packets contain nuts.

The supermarket giant is asking customers with nut allergeries to return the Fruit and Honey Seed Mix to the nearest store as soon as possible.

The products in question do not advertise on the label that they contain nuts but a small number of packets may contain almonds and cashew nuts.

If you have bought any of Sainsbury’s own-brand Fruit and Honey Seed Mix with the best-before date of September 2018 and has the stock keeping unit (SKU) 07614567.

Issuing the product recall, Sainsbury’s said: ‘It has been brought to our attention that a small number of packs may contain almonds and cashew nuts, which are not declared on the pack.

‘As a precautionary measure, we’re asking customers who have purchased these products, and have an allergy or intolerance to almonds and cashew nuts to return them to their nearest Sainsbury’s store, where they will receive a full refund.

‘No other products are affected by this issue, and we apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.’

Sainsbury’s currently has stores in Portsmouth, Hayling Island, Fareham and Waterlooville.