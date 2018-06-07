Salary of water boss under fire as investigation finds he is paid five times more than PM

THE boss of Southern Water took home a salary five times more than the Prime Minister last year, according to research by trade union GMB.

Ian McAulay, the CEO of the private water company, took home £1,076,000 in 2017 – 5.6 times more than Theresa May.

The figures come from a joint investigation by GMB and Corporate Watch and revealed at GMB’s congress in Brighton this week.

GMB, the union for the water industry, has now launched its Take Back The Tap campaign to bring England’s privatised water industry back into public ownership.

It said consumer water bills have increased by 40 per cent above inflation since privatisation in 1989.

Tim Roache, GMB general secretary, said: ‘GMB is urging people and politicians to Take Back the Tap and make our water services work for the many and not the few. Water is the most natural monopoly and should be in public hands.’

A spokesman for Southern Water defended the amount.

They said: ‘Everyone at Southern Water focuses on ensuring that we do an ever better job of serving our customers and protecting the environment. We believe pay must attract and retain the talent needed to do these vital jobs.’