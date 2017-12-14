Search

Sales head gets over 100,000 hits and launches firm

Daniel Disney, director of The Daily Sales
Daniel Disney started his career in a desk job, writing a modest weekly sales blog on LinkedIn.

Now, he is hailed as a sales and meme whizz with more than 100,000 followers on his new company website, The Daily Sales.

Daniel said: ‘I started my sales blog two years ago. I had been in the industry 15 years and wanted to share my knowledge. I didn’t realise I was creating a brand for myself.’

As Daniel’s followers on the professional site grew, so did his ambition. Daniel explained: ‘One day I posted a funny photo that pulled some sales comedy into the mix (commonly known as a meme). I got more hits that day than any other previous posts.’

Soon enough, The Daily Sales was born. The website is a combination of Daniel’s blog and memes, providing advice and motivating staff. The blog remains and showcases socially-driven content and the opportunities it can create for businesses. The site’s 150,000 followers grows by 800-1,200 weekly.

Dan, 30, and originally from Gosport, manages a large sales team full-time in Portsmouth. In his spare time, he builds his Daily Sales empire.

He said: ‘If an advertiser approaches me, I can help to bring them traffic and pull traffic to my site at the same time. But I will never over-advertise. It’s business but it’s also fun!’

The ISM (Institute of Sales Management) has brought Dan in to help utilise its audience. He has given motivational talks and is currently working on a series of books which will feature his staple combination of training, motivational material and comedy.

Dan said: ‘Industry texts can be stuffy so this will be very different. I’m also ready to take things up a step. I’m enjoying being a coaching consultant and the diverse opportunities that the blog has brought me, but some things I want to keep close to my chest. Watch this space.’