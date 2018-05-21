Salon is awarded a five-star rating

Have your say

SAGE Hair Design, a salon based in Wickham, Fareham has been awarded a five-star rating.

The Good Salon Guide, an independent guide to quality standards in hairdressing in the UK and Ireland, assessed the firm and its standards scrupulously before naming it as ‘one of the best in the country’.

Owner Richard Bartlett said: ‘Being a member of the Good Salon Guide shows we are a fantastic salon in every way.

‘It’s great not only for our clients, but for our team to know the salon has reached such high standards.

‘It makes us all very excited about the future of our salon.’

Gareth Penn, managing director of The Good Salon Guide, said: ‘I am delighted that Sage Hair Design has succeeded in reaching the standards required to become a member of the Good Salon Guide.

‘Being in the Guide means a salon is among the best in the country.

‘It undoubtedly attracts new business and makes existing clients feel good,’ he added.