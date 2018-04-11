Salon makes top guide within months of opening

A SALON team are celebrating after becoming a member of an industry salon guide just two months after opening their doors.

Kate Preston Salons, Gosport has been awarded recognition as a five Star Hair Salon and Colour Expert by The Good Salon Guide.

Owner Kate Preston, who has previously won awards at The News’ Business Excellence Awards and JP South Hair and Beauty Awards, said: ‘Being a member of the Good Salon Guide shows we are a fantastic salon in every way.

‘It’s great not only for our clients, but for our team to know the salon has reached such high standards.’

Salons are regularly reassessed by The Good Salon Guide to ensure standards are maintained.

Managing director of the guide, Gareth Penn, said: ‘I am delighted that Kate Preston Salons has succeeded in reaching the standards required to become a member of the Good Salon Guide.

‘Being in the Guide means a salon is among the best in the country which undoubtedly attracts new business and makes existing clients feel good.’