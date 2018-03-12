Samsung president joins Onecom

Have your say

A FORMER Samsung Vice President has joined Whiteley-based telecommunications firm Onecom.

Graham Long, who will lead the supply of audio-visual solutions to businesses and the leisure industry, spent nearly a decade with Samsung.

The appointment comes as Onecom launches Evolve AV.

The campaign’s first project will be the installation of giant LED screens and Wi-Fi technology at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl stadium at West End.

This will create the first fully connected cricket stadium in the United Kingdom.

Graham said: ‘Onecom is recognised across the industry for its innovative implementation of Samsung technology in mobile communications,

‘I am looking forward to the challenge of helping Evolve AV achieve a similar reputation in the field of audio-visual technology.’

Onecom manages more than 325,000 mobile connections across the UK.