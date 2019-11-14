Santa is coming to Whiteley Shopping Centre - here's when you can see him

The holidays are coming and Father Christmas will be stopping by the Whiteley Shopping Centre in the build up to the big day.

Families will be able to visit Santa and his helper elves at the Christmas Cabin starting this Sunday

Santa is coming to Whiteley shopping centre

Father Christmas will be taking time out from the North Pole to stop at the shopping centre from 11am to 4pm every weekend from November 17 until December 22.

Sensory Santa sessions can be pre-booked for families who would prefer a quieter visit between 11am-12pm every Saturday.

Whiteley Shopping Centre will also be holding other free festive events in the run up to Christmas.

READ MORE: Coca-Cola Christmas truck is coming to Whiteley this year

Every Saturday from November 23 until December 21 there will be Christmasy entertainment such as an array of Christmas characters as well as a roaming big band.

On November 30 the Glitterball Party People will be out and about paying for a selection of lucky late-night shoppers’ Christmas party outfits.

Then on Saturday, December 7, the Breakdancing Santa duo will arrive to delight shoppers with their flips and spins, while the Wrapping Elves will be ‘rapping whilst they gift wrap’ on December 21.

There will be late night shopping until 8pm Monday to Friday and 7pm on Saturdays from Monday, giving you more time to get your Christmas shopping done.

READ MORE: Here's when the Christmas lights will be turned on around the Portsmouth area

Shoppers can also take advantage of free parking at the centre for up to four hours and it is just £2 for an additional two hours over the festive period – excluding the Tesco car park.

Mia Gordon, centre manager at Whiteley, said: ‘We always aim to bring the Christmas spirit to Fareham and this year will be no different.

‘Our busy line up of activity will offer fun for all the family and parents can now get started on their Christmas shopping while the kids are kept entertained.’

For more information on the Christmas events at Whiteley visit the shopping centre’s website here.