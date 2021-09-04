Scarlet Lady leaves Portsmouth for the final time - in pictures

Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady left Portsmouth for the final time last night.

By Tom Morton
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 10:51 am
Updated Saturday, 4th September 2021, 2:41 pm
Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady passes the Spinnaker Tower which was lit up red last night for the occasion Picture: Dave Aird

The ship was waved off from the Round Tower by several people who had been on cruises on her from Portsmouth this summer along the British coast.

Next summer her sister ship Valiant Lady will also begin her career from Portsmouth, with cruises offered to further-flung destinations such as the Canary Islands.

Scarlet Lady leaves Portsmouth for the final time

Virgin Voyages will return next summer with sister ship Valiant Lady
Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady leaves Portsmouth
A crowd waited to see off Scarlet Lady
Union flags were waved to mark the departure
Scarlet Lady leaves as darkness falls
The view from the Round Tower in Old Portsmouth
Scarlet Lady
Final farewell
Scarlet Lady passes the Spinnaker Tower