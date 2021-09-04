Scarlet Lady leaves Portsmouth for the final time - in pictures
Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady left Portsmouth for the final time last night.
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 10:51 am
Updated
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 2:41 pm
The ship was waved off from the Round Tower by several people who had been on cruises on her from Portsmouth this summer along the British coast.
Next summer her sister ship Valiant Lady will also begin her career from Portsmouth, with cruises offered to further-flung destinations such as the Canary Islands.