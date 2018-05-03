Scout club gets big cash boost

Have your say

A GROUP of sea scouts has received a £1,000 bonus to help them improve their equipment.

The 1st Portsmouth Sea Scouts was given the boost by Persimmon Homes South Coast, a Fareham-based firm, through the company’s Community Champions Scheme.

Spokesman Phillip Jones said: “We are raising funds for our Boat Development and Maintenance Fund and decided to apply to Community Champions.

‘We were delighted when Persimmon Homes South Coast chose us to benefit from the scheme. It is a real boost’

Managing director Matt Paine said: ‘We’re always pleased to support groups seeking to improve their facilities and provide activities for young people in the area.

‘It’s clear the 1st Portsmouth Sea Scouts provide a great service within the community.’