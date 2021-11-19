Silverlake Automative Recycling in Shedfield was set up by Norman Prebble in 1946 and today it is run by his son Allen, who started working there in 1977.

At any one time the 10-acre garage can have 3,500 cars on site in various states, which people can pick and choose parts from. It also operates a scrap yard.

The fundraisiing barometer at Silverlake. Pictured: Allen Prebble (Managing Director), footballers Vincent Harper and Joe McConnell, Councillor Jacqui Rayment (Sheriff of Southampton) and Christian Maghoma from Eastleigh Football Club.

As part of its drive to become more sustainable and charity conscious, it runs Udonateacar.com where people can donate their cars and donate either some or part of the money to charity.

The garage collects the car for free, handles all the paperwork, and gives a donation to Global’s Make A Noise campaign, that gives grants to small, local charities,.

Allen said: ‘2021 is Sliverlake’s 75th anniversary and we believe giving something back is the best way to celebrate.

‘The Covid pandemic has created challenges and compounded suffering in a way that previously could not have been imagined.

‘Funding for charities has never been been more in need and we wanted to provide our customers with an easy way that they can make a difference too, by supporting small charities that might otherwise get overlooked, via our scheme.

‘We’re excited to see how much we can achieve with this new partnership with Make Some Noise. Our thanks also go to KINTO UK for their kind donation of an electric car to allow the UDonateacar team to visit local businesses and attend local events to spread the word.’

As well as the donate a car scheme, the business is running a prize draw for everyone who takes part each month, and it is also running a competition with local schools and colleges for pupils to design its latest car sticker.

The business held a launch event on Thursday which saw members of Eastleigh Football Club as well as Councillor Jacqui Rayment, the Sheriff of Southampton, attend to unveil a fundraising barometer at the site.

Cllr Rayment said: ‘I am delighted to be here at a company that has been going for 75 years. It is an amazing achievement and the Udonateacar scheme is an excellent initiative that I hope the public will get behind.’

Allen said that despite clocking up more than four decades in the business, he plans to stay around for a few more years.

Allen, who has two daughters and two grandchildren, said: ‘I have been here for 44 years now, it’s in my blood.’

However, he hopes that the business, which deals with 25,000 cars per year and employs 130 staff, will stay in the family when he does finally retire.

For more go to silverlake.co.uk/ or udonateacar.com/

