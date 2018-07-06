Second-hand car garage up for grabs at auction

Have your say

A SECOND-HAND car sales and repair garage in Fareham, with consent for demolition and five new houses, is to go under the auctioneer’s hammer.

With a freehold guide of £500-£550,000, the site, in Highlands Road, is among 170 lots being sold by regional land and property auctioneers Clive Emson.

Auctioneer Rob Marchant said: ‘We anticipate keen interest from developers – permission is for two pairs of three-bedroom semi-detached homes and a three-bedroom detached house.’

Also in Fareham, a single lock-up residential garage, adjacent to St Quentin House, Bishopsfield Road, is guided freehold at £6-£7,000.

The Clive Emson auction takes place at 11am at the Solent Hotel & Spa, Rookery Avenue, Whiteley, on Friday, July 27.

Clive Emson sold more than 120 lots at its June sale, raising in excess of £20m.

Managing director James Emson said: ‘The auction room is a safe and sound, fast and simple way of selling properties.

‘When the hammer comes down, the property is sold there and then, at the best possible price, with no going back from either side.’