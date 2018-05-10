Second Meet The Buyer event is a virtual sell out

Have your say

ORGANISERS of this year’s Hampshire Meet The Buyer event has expressed their delight as the show has almost sold out.

Just two weeks before the event takes place, HMTB organiser Becky Lodge said it has been a ‘virtual sell-out’, with only a few tickets left available.

Taking place at the Marriott Hotel, Portsmouth on May 22, guests will have the chance to sit with a number of professionals throughout the day and discuss ideas in designated time slots.

In the past, the event has seen firms win contracts in excess of £300,000.

Becky, the founder of business networking group Little Kanga, said: ‘Hampshire Meet the Buyer 2018 has already exceeded last year’s event attracting high-profile speakers, and key exhibitors all of which have significant contracts available.

‘This event is all about connecting business with business with a particular emphasis on small and medium sized enterprises.’

Portsmouth City Council leader Donna Jones will open the event with a speech on ‘The Future of Portsmouth’.

Other guest speakers include the University of Portsmouth’s Faculty of Business and Law department, Uber, DMWR Architects, Turrem Data and G by Grant Thornton.