‘Selling things on eBay has totally changed my life’

SELLING things on eBay is a quick way to earn a bit of pocket money for many people.

But for Joe Waggot, selling his products on the auction website has changed his life.

Joe said: ‘Starting my eBay business has been a great journey and my life has totally changed. I never dreamt the business would get to where it is today.’

His business – Metal Polishing Supplies – has grown substantially since launching in 2008, and now supplies metal polishing kits, equipment and accessories to customers across the world. It has a 1,200 sq ft warehouse in Portsmouth and achieved turnover exceeding £300,000 in 2016.

His success earned him a prestigious award – picking up eBay for Business Grand Prize Award Winner 2017.

As well as achieving business success, Joe has had his own personal battles as he was born with spina bifida.

Although he has never let the chronic long-term condition get in the way of his ambitions. He started his first business when he was just 14, making and selling wooden toys. He moved to the UK from Zimbabwe in 2005, leaving behind his woodwork machinery business and starting work as a pub manager.

However, due to his poor health, he was unable to hold down a full-time job and he started Metal Polishing Supplies on his laptop at home.

Now he is encouraging others to get online and enter the competition.

He said: ‘Receiving an eBay for Business award is a great example of how amazing my journey with eBay has been and continues to be. Growing with eBay is exciting and I would encourage other businesses to apply to this year’s competition to reap the benefits.’

For more go to ebayawards.com. Entries close on July 22. The winners will be announced on September 7.