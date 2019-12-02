Serial entrepreneur from Portsmouth adds Fareham transport firm Boarhunt to long list of acquisitions

AN entrepreneur who started out working as a bouncer in Portsmouth has just purchased his fourth transport company this year.

Andy Scott, who owns trading investment portfolio, REL Capital, has just acquired Boarhunt Group.

Andy, who is originally from Portsmouth, was also previously named in this year’s Sunday Times Maserati Top UK 100 Entrepreneurs – an accolade that celebrates the positive impact entrepreneurs have on the economy and society as a whole.

Based in Fareham, Boarhunt is a vehicle service provider, which provides recovery and garage services, with contracts in place with Hampshire police, Portsmouth City Council and more.

The current management team will retain a share in the group with all 70 jobs at the Fareham head office being retained as REL look to grow the business.

Andy said: ‘We are really pleased to add Boarhunt to our portfolio. It is especially exciting for me to buy in my hometown, having been towed out of a ditch by Boarhunt as a teenager on more than one occasion. We are looking forward to implementing in our group and supporting Paul Doney the current managing director and other directors who will remain within the business. Our haulage businesses have recently won contracts to Portsmouth and Southampton for Decathlon and Amazon from our Milton Keynes and Peterborough hubs so will be looking to bring back haulage to the Boarhunt Group and increase the heavy recovery fleet back into the business.’

He is still looking to buy more transport firms to add to his extensive portfolio within the transport arm of his business, which operates 90 trucks and trailers.

He also recently secured a multi-million-pound acquisition facility with his bankers Coutts and Co Commercial to fund a further four-to-five purchases over the coming 12 months and is actively looking for other UK logistics businesses for acquisitions and other local 50,000sq ft to 100,000sq ft warehousing sites.

Throughout 2017 and 2018 alone he acquired 10 businesses.

Andy specialises in buying distressed, turnaround and high-growth businesses in the leisure, recruitment and transport sectors, and leads four management teams out of his 50-strong London head office.

He has also created a long-term trading investment portfolio REL Capital, which he runs alongside his real estate development business.