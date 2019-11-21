Setback for Package Free Larder as crowdfunded firm struggles to find Southsea home

Campaigners hoping to open a plastic-free supermarket have said they are struggling to find a suitable property.

Owners of the Package Free Larder crowdfunded £44,000 for a shop and community rooms.

But plans to open early next year have been knocked back due to a scarcity of appropriate 1,000 sq ft retail properties.

Baffins-based mum-of-two Delphine Laveyne, who also runs Zero Waste Portsmouth, said a dream site in the former home of cake shop Fondantly Yours, in Elm Grove, Southsea, has been snapped up by an existing business.

That has left the committee running the venture turning to backers asking for ideas. They have seen older properties in Southsea that need an overhaul, and newer ones that need basic utilities plumbed in - making them too expensive.

Delphine said: ‘We’ve been looking for premises since September and we haven’t been able to find anything yet.

‘We found one but we haven’t been lucky enough to get it - another local business has had it.

‘(Fondantly Yours) would have been great but unfortunately the landlord decided to give it to an established business, and the rest there have been too much work to do.

‘Some were brand new, we’d need to fit everything, electricity and water, it’s not something we can afford.’

When raising the cash the group said they would aim for Southsea. But now there is a possible plan to extend the search to Milton or North End.

People have been asked for their feedback - and help - so the firm can make a decision. It still hopes to open in early 2020, but not as early as hoped.

Tim Clark, partner at property consultants Vail Williams, said the government’s small business rates relief scheme had led to ‘some scarcity’ in smaller retail properties.

The relief is applied to properties with a rateable value of £12,000 or less, meaning firms do not have to pay rates.

Mr Clark said: ‘The reality is it’s been a very positive policy from the government.

‘The smaller business rates relief has helped retail in a tough climate - it has helped, and it has led to some scarcity in some places.’

Mr Clark said there are properties available in Southsea but it would depend on the firm’s criteria. He added the scarcity is in contrast to bigger retail stores.

Contact the firm at thepackagefreelarder@gmail.com