Seven million people use Portsmouth transport hub in one year

Have your say

MILLIONS of people have used a Portsmouth transport hub since its redevelopment.

The Hard Interchange opened a year ago today following a multi-million pound revamp which saw a new bus station built.

In the past year, more than seven million people have used the new terminal with more than 1.6 million passengers travelling on the 600 bus and coach departures each day.

Figures also show four million ferry passengers have used the hub along with two million rail passengers.

Marc Reddy, managing director of First Bus in Hampshire, Dorset and Berkshire said: ‘The new Hard Interchange has significantly improved the customer experience for those using passenger transport in, and around, Portsmouth.

‘When compared to the previous facility customers now have excellent waiting facilities and feedback from our customers has been very positive about the improvements.

‘Buses play a major part in helping to reduce congestion on our roads and this state of the art facility further pushes the boundaries for transport in the city.’

The new terminal has a gift shop, visitor information centre and food and drink stalls.