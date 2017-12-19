Shake-up on food labels

A FOOD and drink specialist has commented on a labelling shake-up.

John Mitchell, an expert in food and drink regulatory law at Blake Morgan, commented on changes to food labelling under guidance from Wrap to reduce the UK’s food waste.

On the news, John said: ‘The draft guidance aims to persuade manufacturers to make changes to their labelling, while staying within the legal framework, in order to make it easier for consumers to understand what they can and cannot do with food they purchase.

‘It’s not so much a public health issue as a waste issue.

‘Consumers are concerned about the risks of out of date food or food ‘going off’.

‘They unwittingly dispose of food when they do not need to or store it in a way that means that it has to be thrown away before it has been used up.’