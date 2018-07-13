Shoe manufacturer staff learn LEAN principles

Have your say

LEAN business specialists Fedden USP has helped a shoe firm to boost its business.

Sixteen staff members from Start-Rite Shoes, in Norwich, completed a 12-month LEAN programme, to learn tools and techniques that improve operational performance in the workplace.

The course, delivered by Gosport-based Fedden USP in conjunction with MIT Skills, demonstrated the practical application of LEAN principles to improve profits through continuous improvement.

Chris Knights, shift supervisor at Start-Rite, said the course had brought many benefits and boosted morale. It also empowered its workforce, improved productivity and increased the levels of innovation.