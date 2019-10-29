Have your say

A NEW shoe retailer is set to open its doors in Portsmouth next month.

Deichmann will open in Cascades Shopping Centre in Portsmouth on Saturday, November 30.

The retail giant’s new 3,875sq ft unit is currently undergoing a complete £347,000 refurbishment.

The store opening has created 12 permanent jobs, including supervisor positions, shop floor and cashier roles.

The team will be celebrating the opening on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1, with in-store offers throughout the day, including free shoes worth up to £25 for the first 25 customers on Saturday, a ‘spin the wheel’ game, giving shoppers the chance to win free shoes and massive discounts and limited edition bags for the first 500 customers, featuring an image chosen by Portsmouth residents on social media.

The shoe retailer stocks a range of women’s shoes, bags and accessories, which have been featured in publications such as Cosmopolitan and Elle.

The Portsmouth store will add to Deichmann’s 3,700-strong global portfolio.