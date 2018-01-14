Shoppers give Rowans boost

IT was the season of giving at Cascades Shopping Centre as bosses confirmed that charitable customers helped them to raise £1,100 for The Rowans Hospice in just five hours.

For more than 20 years, volunteers from the hospice have organised a charity Christmas concert at the shopping centre.

This year, three professional choirs sang to shoppers, but the event was almost cancelled following the news that the volunteer group chairperson and organiser, Alan Uhou, had passed away.

However, the decision was made to carry on as volunteer Marian Dempsey stepped in to help. Upon hearing the news, Marian said: ‘This is a fantastic total to raise.

‘We were all devastated when we heard about Alan passing away but we wanted to continue with the concert as we know that is what he would have wanted.’