Shoppers treated to a free makeover

Have your say

SHOPPING centre visitors were left pleasantly surprised after receiving makeovers for free.

Fareham Shopping Centre showcased a number of spring looks at the centre’s Style Garden event, with free makeovers, hand massages and fashion tips from industry professionals.

A stylist, colourist and make-up artists were all on hand to make sure shoppers are ready to wow the crowds in the summer months.

Centre manager Mike Taylor said: ‘The Style Garden provided an exclusive experience for us to show off the fantastic fashion mix and extensive offer we have available throughout the centre.

‘The team are pleased to say that many of our shoppers were treated to a well-deserved pampering session and the Style Garden certainly brightened our mall and our shoppers’ day.’

A competition running alongside the event put a £200 personal shopper experience up for grabs, which was won on the day by shopper Clare Linke.