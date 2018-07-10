Shoppers turn jockeys at racecourse promotion

Have your say

SHOPPERS had the chance to try their jockey skills at an event to promote horse racing.

Goodwood Racecourse spent two days last weekend promoting its upcoming Qatar Goodwood Festival by inviting members of the public to take part in an interactive jockey challenge at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth.

Two mechanical horses, provided by racing simulator specialists Racewood, mirrored Goodwood Racecourse’s unique contours and challenged participants to ride a finish like a jockey, over a distance of either four or six furlongs.

With hundreds of people of all ages and multiple nationalities taking part over the weekend, Goodwood Racecourse ambassador Hollie Doyle and former apprentice Tom Marquand were giving shoppers advice and tips on how to get the best out of the simulators.

Hollie said: ‘It was great to see so many young people taking part and having fun on the jockey challenge.

‘Who knows it could motivate them to take up riding?’

The Qatar Goodwood Festival is a world-famous five-day festival – known as Glorious Goodwood.

It is one of the highlights of the flat racing season and more than 100,000 people flock to the racecourse in Chichester to enjoy racing and entertainment.

The 2018 event takes place from Tuesday, July 31 to Saturday, August 4.

Qatar continues its support of the week, with prize money totalling over £5.5m.