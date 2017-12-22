Shoppers warned to be vigilant of fake goods and sale scams

SHOPPERS are being warned to be wary of fake and dangerous goods during the Christmas sales.

Hampshire County Council’s Trading Standards have warned residents to be careful when looking for bargains.

Leader of Hampshire County Council, cllr Roy Perry, said: ‘We want to ensure that people do not get duped into buying fake goods at one of the busiest times of the year for online and high street purchases.

‘Throughout the year, our Trading Standards officers carry out regular surveillance across Hampshire at locations such as markets, and test unsafe and non-compliant products such as children’s toys and electrical items to protect consumer safety. In this way, we minimise the number of sub-standard and dangerous goods on sale, keep consumers safe, and help to prevent crime in our communities.’

To remain one step ahead of the fraudsters, Hampshire Trading Standards are advising shoppers to consider these points:

n Be ready to question a price which seems too good to be true.

n Check that toys are suitable for the right age, are CE marked and have the name and address of the importer or manufacturer.

n Look for signs that the website is using a secure, encrypted connection such as https:// in the web address.

n Be wary of purchasing products via social media sites as they can contain misleading advertising, counterfeit products, and shortened web addresses containing malware