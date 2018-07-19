Shopping centre adds new tech to car park 

Have your say

A SHOPPING centre has introduced new technology to improve its car park.

Automatic number plate recognition is now in place at Locks Heath Shopping Village.

A spokesperson for the shopping centre said: ‘The car park at Locks Heath Shopping Village offers shoppers 450 free parking spaces - for a three hours maximum stay.

‘To improve the overall shopping experience, we recently added automatic number plate recognition (ANPR).

‘We have also closed one entrance to improve the management and flow of the car park.’

Some shoppers expressed concern after one of the entrances was closed.

One customer said: ‘The closed entrance has caused gridlock with cars not able to enter or leave.’