Shopping centre brims with Christmas magic

SHOPPERS in Fareham will be in store for a host of weekend festive fun.

The town’s shopping centre has already staged its first late night shopping event.

Now it is hosting weekend fun days for all the family, with the next being held this Saturday.

Youngsters will be able to step inside a giant Christmas pudding. They can also transform into an elf at an official ‘elf volunteer workshop’ where they can create their own elve’s hat and receive an elf-inspired make-over.

The festivities will continue at the shopping centre on Saturday, December 16, where Mrs Claus will return with her beloved Christmas kitchen. Children will be able to decorate one of Mrs Claus’s own cookies, for free.

Stores at Fareham Shopping Centre open late until 8pm every Thursday and then every day from Monday, December 18 until Saturday, December 23.