Shopping centre to transform into jungle for half-term fun

WILD animal characters, mini expeditions and crafts are set to keep the kids entertained this half-term.

In support of Fareham In Bloom’s 2018 theme, Fareham Shopping Centre will be transformed into a jungle with children getting the chance to be kitted out in safari gear and hunt for exotic plans hidden in stores.

Starting at Osborn Square, the Mini Jungle explorers will be escorted throughout the shopping centre at allotted times with a form to tick off each plant found through out the 65 stores in the centre.

Wild animal characters will meet and greet shoppers throughout the day, with children also being able to take part in craft activities including personalising a funky, green creature to take home.

Deputy centre manager Jakub Chrus said: ‘The Mini Jungle Explorer event will provide shoppers with a fun-filled family day to end the well-deserved half-term holidays.’

The main event takes place on Saturday June 2 between 11am and 3pm with all explorers that complete the trail receiving a chocolate treat and a Mini Explorer certificate.

The trail can be completed through half-term.

To be part of Mini Jungle Explorers, tickets can be redeemed by visiting farehamshopping.com/events

Tickets are free of charge, simply register by following the on-screen instructions.

Trail times will run at 11am, 12pm, 1pm and 2pm.

Wild character appearances will be at 11.30am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

For more information visit farehamshopping.com