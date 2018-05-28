Shopping centre to welcome new shop

Have your say

A SHOPPING centre will welcome a new fashion store next month.

Kate Spade New York is opening at Gunwharf Quays in a few weeks.

Colin Wilding, general manager of Gunwharf, said: ‘We always want to ensure we deliver the very best experience for our guests, and we aim to offer the best brands at the very best prices.

‘Kate Spade New York compliments the centre’s strong mix of designer names, offering the savvy shopper something new and desirable at a great price.’

The store will offer a selection of women’s wear, accessories, jewellery and homeware.