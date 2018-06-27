Show home opens on £35m retirement estate

A £35M retirement home development has opened a show property on site.

The Friary Meadow, an 86-home development in Cartwright Drive, near Titchfield village, is due to open in November.

It’s a joint project between independent retirement living specialist, Oak Retirement, and real estate fund manager, Frogmore.

Stephen Ladyman, founder of Oak Retirement, said: ‘It’s wonderful to see Friary Meadow coming to fruition and to finally be able to show people what they can expect from our development. ‘

Construction started in June last year.