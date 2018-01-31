Site manager appointed at housing development

Have your say

A NEW site manager has been appointed at Barratt Homes.

Award-winning manager Austin Barfield has been appointed at the new Berewood Green development in Waterlooville.

Austin will oversee construction at the site, which will contain 219 homes.

The manager has worked in the industry for 12 years and has won the National House Building Council Pride In The Job award twice.

Austin said: ‘People often think site managers just deal with the grubby, construction side of things but you get to work with customers a lot and I enjoy that,

‘It’s nice to see how excited they are moving into their new homes, having seen the properties take shape from the ground up.’