Six-figure investment sees pub receive rave reviews and high praise

Have your say

THE SEAGULL pub in Portchester has reopened its doors following an extensive refurbishment.

The site had previously been awarded a 0 star food hygiene rating by Fareham Borough Council in January.

The news came as a blow to a team, after external building repairs impacted on the kitchen area.

However, the site has undergone significant work and, after a recent review, has now been awarded a 4 star rating by the local environmental health team.

The team are celebrating following the good news, and invited Fareham mayor Susan Bayford and her husband Brian to attend the launch party.

The revamped venue, located on Cornaway Lane, first reopened on May 23 before the launch party two days later.

The launch saw circus performances and live music from The Seagull’s resident DJ.

The six-figure investment means that punters can now enjoy an impressive new bar area and improved viewing facilities which will host the latest sporting events such as the forthcoming football World Cup.

Despite the blow of the poor rating in January, general manager Alex Jeffery and his team grabbed the opportunity make a raft of improvements.

He said: ‘We’ve had a fantastic time celebrating the reopening and our Fareham neighbours really came out to support us.

‘Our guests are at the heart of what we do, so it was great to be able to mark the reopening with the local community.

‘We were extremely disappointed by our rating in January and are thrilled to be now classified as ‘good’ and rated 4 by the council.

‘We hope their independent inspection proves to people how seriously we’ve taken their concerns.

‘I feel like The Seagull is now back where it belongs and we’re all determined to maintain this high standard.’

And it wasn’t just the team who were enjoying the new -look pub.

The Seagull received great feedback from its regulars and also new visitors who popped in to see what the fuss was all about.

Alex added: ‘It was a pleasure to welcome everybody to the launch party to enjoy the new offering too.

‘They really helped to kick off the festivities and got everyone in a party mood.

‘We’ve already had great feedback on the revamped bar and the sports viewing areas, with many guests planning their next visit around the upcoming matches.

‘The team and I can’t wait to welcome new and returning visitors very soon.’