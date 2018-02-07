Skills shortage at a ‘record high’ says FMB

Have your say

A NEW survey has shown that two-thirds of small and medium-sized construction firms are struggling to hire bricklayers and carpenters.

Construction skills shortages have hit a ‘record high’ according to the Federation of Master Builders (FMB).

Results from the quarterly assessment revealed that 68 per cent of construction SMEs are struggling to hire bricklayers and 63 per cent are struggling to hire joiners and carpenters.

The figures are the highest recorded since 2008.

Eighty seven per cent of builders stated they believe material prices will rise in the next six months.

Brian Berry, chief executive of the FMB, said: ‘Skills shortages are sky rocketing. It begs the question as to who will build the new homes and infrastructure projects the Government is crying out for?

‘The government must take account of the worsening construction skills shortage with Brexit looming

‘The prime minister must ensure the immigration system that replaces the free movement of people can take account of the particular needs of key sectors such as construction and house building.’