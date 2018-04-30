Sleepy parents, have you herd? Waterlooville firm brings a new Ewan the Dream Sheep to the market

Mums and dads are expected to flock to stores this week as Waterlooville-based SweetDreamers has unveiled its upgraded version of a celebrity favourite.

Ewan Deluxe is the newest addition to the Waterlooville firm’s line of award-winning sleep aids, helping newborns to nod off while giving parents their well-deserved 40 winks.

Channing Tatum, Lily Allen and Amanda Holden are just some of the celebrities that rely on the original Ewan to help their children fall asleep.

The popular product has taken the nation by storm, appearing in shows including This Morning and Born In Chelsea.

Founder and mum of six, Lynda Harding decided to expand on her idea and has announced the release of the new Ewan Deluxe.

The new Ewan has a MoonMode smartCRY sensor, designed to automatically activate when a baby stirs during the night. It also has a removable control pod so he can be washed in the washing machine and kept clean.

Just like the original Ewan, the item mimics the comfort of the womb with a soft pink glow and soothing sounds played.

Sounds include a recording of a heartbeat and womb which help to lull newborns and toddlers into a peaceful sleep.

Parents can choose between four sounds including vacuum cleaner, rainfall, harp melody and womb.

The character’s Velcro tail enables him to be attached to car seats, cots and pushchairs.

Both light and sound displays feature a 20-minute timer so that they automatically shut off.

Lynda came up with the idea when she found that a mixture of components including the sound of a vacuum cleaner were the only things that helped her get her youngest son off to sleep. The family-run company brought Ewan to the market seven years ago.

At The News Business Excellence Awards 2018, Lynda and her family scooped both the Overall Business of the Year and Small Business of the Year award. She described 2017 as a ‘phenomenal year’.

On the release of the newest Ewan, Lynda said: ‘We are thrilled to announce that Ewan Deluxe has finally arrived. We have been working really hard at SweetDreamers HQ to perfect our newest member of the flock and now we are so excited to send Ewan Deluxe out to work his magic in sleep deprived homes across the UK.

She continued: ‘Our original Ewan the Dream Sheep has been such a success around the world and we are delighted to have supported families get the sleep they need and provide comfort to little ones.

‘Our new Ewan Deluxe is sure to provide an even easier night’s sleep with his clever new functions – we can’t wait to see the reaction from parents!’

The new sheep costs £39.99.