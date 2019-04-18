Small businesses battling Brexit hardship to receive a £200m boom

SMALL businesses will be helped to survive Brexit after the government pumped in an extra £200m to supporting fledgling firms.

The fund has been given to the British Business Bank as part of the government’s additional measures to help firms during Brexit.

The business bank already supports 82,000 smaller businesses, including some in the Portsmouth area, having handed out £5.9bn in loans and grants.

The announcement of the latest cash windfall has been welcomed by health minster Caroline Dinenage, Gosport MP.

She said: ‘This is great news for local and national businesses. Gosport has one of the lowest job densities in England - 0.5 jobs per person - and I sincerely hope that this funding will be able to help local entrepreneurs and businesses expand.’