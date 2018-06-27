Smoke cleared from Debenhams in Southsea after ‘system fault’

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS were called to ‘clear smoke’ at a big city department store.

Teams from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester were called to Debenhams in Palmerston Road yesterday afternoon.

Crews were alerted to an incident at the store, following a fire alarm going off at about 2.40pm.

A spokesperson for Portchester Fire Station said on Twitter they arrived to ‘light smoke at the retailer, which was ‘cleared’ – going on to say the store was then ‘made safe by crews’.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident had arisen from a ‘system fault’.