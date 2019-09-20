Smyths Toy Superstore will open doors to Portsmouth shop in November, retailer confirms

A TOY store that was due to open in Portsmouth has been given an official date.

Smyths Toy Superstores was one of three new retailers confirmed to be opening their doors at Ocean Retail Park in Burrfields Road.

Smyths Toys is one of three new shops coming to Ocean Retail Park in Burrfields Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (090719-524)

B&M and Lidl were also announced by The Crown Estate – following the closures of Homebase and Toys R Us in the retail park last year.

Exact dates for all three sites were not confirmed at the time.

But a search on Google shows an opening date of November 9 for Smyths – which is sharing the old Homebase unit with B&M.

A Google search has revealed the opening date for the new Smyths store. Picture: Google

The date has also been confirmed by the company.

B&M and Lidl have not announced an opening date.

