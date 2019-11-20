Smyths Toys reveal Black Friday deals with huge savings on Paw Patrol, Frozen, Star Wars and LEGO toys

Have your say

SMYTHS Toys has announced its Black Friday deals a week early and there are some amazing savings.

The retailer, which has just opened a store at the Ocean Retail Park in Portsmouth, will be offering discounts on children's favourites like Paw Patrol and LEGO.

Smyths Toys Superstore in Ocean Retail Park, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Smyths announced that the deals will be available in-store and online.

A number of different Frozen themed toys including bikes and an Elsa styling head are also included in the Black Friday deals.

Smyths Toys are slashing the price of the PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Super PAWs Lookout Tower Playset with Lights and Sounds by £20 from £99.99 to £79.99.

While you will be able to save £100 on the LEGO 75159 Star Wars Death Star Iconic Construction Set which now costs £309.99 instead of £409.99.

Shoppers can save £20 on Disney Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle Village LEGO set which has been cut from £74.99 to £54.99.

Other deals include savings on Ingenuity Swing 'n’ Go Portable Baby Swing, a Spider-Man LEGO set, Pokemon plush toys, Fortnite Nerf guns and even Barbie toys.

To find out more visit Smyths Toys website by clicking this link here.