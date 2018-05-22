Social media event arrives

Have your say

THE LinkedInLocal movement is making its way to Portsmouth.

The event gives locals the chance to get to know the people behind their LinkedIn profiles in an informal business setting.

Coming to The Village Hotel on June 7, organisers have said they want to put the social back into social media and give people the chance to network.

Upon arrival guests will receive a welcome drink of Prosecco or orange juice and canapes. The event will run from 6pm-8.30pm.

The LinkedinLocal movement was started in Australia and one of its creators, Alexandra Galviz, has been booked as a key speaker.

The event will have a charitable theme with all proceeds going directly to the Breast Cancer Haven.

For more updates and information visit LinkedinLocal Portsmouth’s Facebook page.