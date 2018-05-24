Solent Airport up for two coveted property awards

Have your say

A GROWING airport operation has been shortlisted for two major awards.

Fareham Borough Council is celebrating this week as Solent Airport is in the running for the two property awards.

CREDIT: Picture: Lt Cdr Shaun Roster/MOD Fleetlands''Lt Cdr Royal Navy PPP-140515-122235001

The airport, at Daedalus, is up for two South Coast Property accolades: Development of the Year and Business Park Innovation of the Year.

The council took ownership of the site in 2015. Since then it has invested over £30m in providing a state-of-the-art engineering college, industry-leading office and workshop space within Fareham Innovation Centre.

Industrial units and 11 new hangars have also been built and are being used for business and general aviation use.

Of the council’s target to create 3,500 jobs for its Solent Enterprise Zone, Solent Airport has helped to create 600 roles and edged the body closer to its goal.

The Development of the Year award recognises exciting new developments which match industry standards and add value to the region.

The Business Park Innovation of the Year award recognises the role development plays in its local region’s economy, celebrating the ability of the developer, owner or management team to create a sustainable environment.

Developments at the site are still ongoing. A proposal has been agreed to deliver ‘nationally significant’ electricity infrastructure, National Grid’s Interconnecter IFA2.

The IFA2 connects the national grid to France.

Councillor Sean Woodward, Fareham council leader, said: ‘I am delighted that we have been shortlisted for this award, as it highlights all of the hard work which we have put into making Solent Airport at Daedalus a success.

‘We all have our fingers crossed for the award announcements.’

Winners will be announced at the Hilton at Ageas Bowl in July.