Solent LEP planning to boost economy

AN ECONOMIC partnership is looking to found a ‘coastal renaissance’ across the Solent.

The Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) will be engaging with communities throughout the region, as it looks to bolster economic prosperity with a local industrial strategy.

It is hoped that this will drive sustainable enterprise, unlock new innovation and help business to work together.

As part of this strategy, the Solent LEP will be asking members of the public for their thoughts.

Solent LEP chairman, Gary Jeffries, said: ‘The Solent is already a highly successful economic hub.

‘The development of this Local Industrial Strategy gives us an opportunity to prepare ourselves for the significant changes and technological developments that we are going to see in the next 30 years.

‘To ensure we consider all aspects of our community and economy, we need wide and far-reaching views.’