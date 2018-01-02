Solent Mobility firm raises over £300 in charity event

Search

SOLENT Mobility Centre has helped to raise £320 for charity.

The team at the Lee-on-the-Solent based firm held an event for The Haven, Titchfield.

The charity supports breast cancer patients throughout the region.

Solent Mobility matched every £1 raised and celebrated raising a total of £320.

Mayor of Gosport, Councillor Linda Batty, attended the event, encouraging people to give to the special cause.

Solent Mobility director Debbie Watts said: ‘It was lovely to see.

‘There was a real buzz with people chatting and getting to know one another. A real community spirit as always.’