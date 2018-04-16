Solicitor joins team to help vulnerable

Have your say

COFFIN MEW has appointed a new solicitor to its private client team.

The law firm, which has offices in Portsmouth, has hired Lindsay Taylor, a solicitor with over a ten years of experience.

Specialising in wills, trusts, probate and lasting power of attorney, Lindsay has dedicated her career to serving vulnerable clients including the elderly and those who lack mental capacity.

Lindsay said: ‘I am delighted and excited to join Coffin Mew, I needed a fresh challenge and when I arrived for my interview the atmosphere was dynamic, energetic and populated by lots of happy, smiling people.

‘When the firm offered me a job I immediately accepted. I look forward to driving Coffin Mew’s private client services in the local area.’

Managing partner Miles Brown said: ‘Lindsay is driven to excel and extremely ambitious,

‘I wish her every success in her new role.’