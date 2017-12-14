Solicitor leaves Australia to take up Southsea role

A NEW solicitor has been appointed at a firm in Southsea.

Gemma Nolan has joined the Dispute Resolution Team at Churchers Solicitors.

Gemma, who specialises in civil litigation, qualified as a solicitor in 2006 with Hampshire-based business, Blake Morgan.

After working for the Financial Ombudsman Service in Australia, the solicitor moved back to the UK to join Churchers.

Gemma said: ‘I am looking forward to facing new challenges with Churchers, and I hope to bring my knowledge and experience of general litigation, alternative dispute resolution and contentious insolvency to the table.

‘It has been an exciting year for Churchers, and I am happy to be working within an award-winning team that has a fantastic win-ratio when it comes to commercial litigation cases.’

The company re-branded in March and has announced it is focusing on employee growth and the promotion of its services for business throughout the south coast.

Partner Andrew Bryan said: ‘Gemma has brought her depth of experience of insolvency litigation and business acumen to our busy dispute resolution team and she will undoubtedly prove to be a very strong addition to our team.’