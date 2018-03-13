Solicitors kicks off the year with two mergers

Have your say

A LAW firm is celebrating completing mergers with two local companies.

Biscoes Solicitors, based in Portsmouth, announced it has merged with Gurney-Champion Solicitors, a small, family-owned firm that has served private and commercial clients in Southsea for more than 70 years.

It’s second merger is with Heyes Samuel Solicitors.

Established in 1995 in Ryde on the Isle of Wight, the firm specialises in personal injury and negligence claims and family and child law cases.

Biscoes Solicitors managing director Alison Lee said: ‘This move will bring real benefits to existing clients of all three firms.