Sony confirms when PlayStation 5 will be released

Gamers rejoice because the follow up to the PlayStation 4 is coming.

Sony announced today that the latest iteration of its flagship games console will be released in time for ‘Holiday 2020’ – so around Christmas next year.

The company also announced that it will be called the PlayStation 5, which is not a big shock as all the follow ups to the original PlayStation have followed a numerical naming system.

In a blog post, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan wrote: ‘These updates may not be a huge surprise, but we wanted to confirm them for our PlayStation fans, as we start to reveal additional details about our vision for the next generation.

‘One of our goals with the next generation is to deepen the feeling of immersion when you play games, and we had the opportunity with our new controller to re-imagine how the sense of touch can add to that immersion.

‘While there’s much more to share about PlayStation 5 in the year ahead, we have plenty of blockbuster experiences coming your way on PS4, including Death Stranding, The Last of Us Part II, and Ghost of Tsushima.

‘I’d like to thank all PlayStation fans for continuing the journey with us, as we embark on the future of games.’

The PlayStation 4 was released in November 2013 and has gone on to sell 100 million units as of June 2019.

Sony also released the PlayStation 3 in November 2006 in Japan and America.

The company are expected to release more details about the PS5 in the coming months ahead of its release next year.