Soothills Bakery is opening its third bakery in Portchester today (October 16) at 8:30am.

The bakery made the announcement that it will be opening its new store on Facebook and the post has had a lot of positive reactions from the local community.

The Facebook post said: “We are pleased to announce that we will be opening a new shop in Portchester Shopping Centre on Monday 16th October at 8.30 am.

