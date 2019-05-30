South Downs National Park launches campaign to attract new visitors

The South Downs National Park has announced eight new immersive experiences as part of a campaign to inspire tourists to visit the area.

Visitors can take part in an array of activities including paddling the region’s many waterways, a wine tasting tour, micro-brewery visit and a hiking and picnic experience amidst the rolling hills of the downs.

The experinces are highlighted in a brochure named the English National Park Experience Collection.

Katharine Beer, who leads sustainable tourism in the South Downs National Park, said: ‘We’re really excited to be launching this collection to build the profile of the park overseas and at home. The South Downs is a world-class protected landscape but it’s clear there’s work to be done to let people know we are here.’