South east pays less to park

THE average driver spends £168,880 on running a car in their lifetime.

Owning a car can be an expensive business, and new research by vehicle leasing company, Leasing Options, has revealed the cost to park at work doesn’t help.

Drivers were asked to disclose how much they spend on parking per month whilst at work. Almost half pay over £360 a year.

Despite commuters paying up to £42 a day to park at work, compared to the rest of the UK, staff in the south sast pay the least – on average £30 – for parking per month.

Mike Thompson, of Leasing Options, said: ‘This research has highlighted the huge cost of parking for drivers, certain regions seem luckier than others when it comes to the monthly cost of driving to work. Drivers who are happy to park further away from their workplace can certainly save money.’